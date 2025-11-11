Engaging In Options Activity, Kyle Sauers Exercises Options Valued At $593K In Rush Street Interactive

A substantial insider activity was disclosed on November 10, as Sauers, Chief Financial Officer at Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI), reported the exercise of a large sell of company stock options.

What Happened: Sauers, Chief Financial Officer at Rush Street Interactive, exercised stock options for 44,253 shares of RSI stock. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The exercise price of the options was $3.99 per share.

The Tuesday morning update indicates Rush Street Interactive shares down by 0.2%, currently priced at $17.38. At this value, Sauers's 44,253 shares are worth $593,875.

All You Need to Know About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Inc is an online gaming and entertainment company that focuses on online casinos and online sports betting in the U.S. and Latin American markets. It provides customers with an array of gaming offerings such as real-money online casinos, online sports betting, and retail sports betting, as well as social gaming, which involves free-to-play games that use virtual credits that can be earned or purchased. The company generates revenue by offering online casinos, online sports betting, and social gaming directly to the end customer through its websites or apps. The company generates revenue through business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) models.

Understanding the Numbers: Rush Street Interactive's Finances

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Rush Street Interactive's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.73% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 33.98% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Rush Street Interactive's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.06.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, Rush Street Interactive adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Rush Street Interactive's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 66.96 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 1.53 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.13, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Rush Street Interactive's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.