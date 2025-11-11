Major Exercise Alert: Mark Weber Exercises Options Worth $3.64M At Federal Signal

A large exercise of company stock options by Mark Weber, SVP & COO at Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was disclosed in a new SEC filing on November 11, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: Weber, SVP & COO at Federal Signal, made a strategic move by exercising stock options for 51,187 shares of FSS as detailed in a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction value amounted to $3,638,606.

Federal Signal shares are currently trading up by 1.06%, with a current price of $113.79 as of Tuesday morning. This brings the total value of Weber's 51,187 shares to $3,638,606.

Unveiling the Story Behind Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp designs and manufactures products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and airport customers. It operates in the segments of Environmental Solutions Group and the Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions group manufactures and supplies street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, high-performance water blasting equipment, dump truck bodies, and trailers. The Safety and Security Systems Group offers comprehensive systems and products such as campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Environmental Solutions Group segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Federal Signal's Finances

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Federal Signal showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.04% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 29.1% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Federal Signal's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 1.12.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.18.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 29.48 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Federal Signal's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.37 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.69 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Federal Signal's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.