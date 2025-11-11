Here's How Much $1000 Invested In American International Gr 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

American International Gr (NYSE:AIG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.24%. Currently, American International Gr has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion.

Buying $1000 In AIG: If an investor had bought $1000 of AIG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,412.39 today based on a price of $76.92 for AIG at the time of writing.

American International Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

