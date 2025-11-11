November 11, 2025 9:16 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In Entegris Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.39%. Currently, Entegris has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion.

Buying $100 In ENTG: If an investor had bought $100 of ENTG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,429.69 today based on a price of $86.50 for ENTG at the time of writing.

Entegris's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ENTG Logo
ENTGEntegris Inc
$86.500.63%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved