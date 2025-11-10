November 10, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In NVIDIA 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 41.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 53.62%. Currently, NVIDIA has a market capitalization of $4.85 trillion.

Buying $1000 In NVDA: If an investor had bought $1000 of NVDA stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $607,763.06 today based on a price of $199.27 for NVDA at the time of writing.

NVIDIA's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$199.285.92%
