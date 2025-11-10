November 10, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Alphabet 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.0%. Currently, Alphabet has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion.

Buying $1000 In GOOGL: If an investor had bought $1000 of GOOGL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $19,346.29 today based on a price of $287.77 for GOOGL at the time of writing.

Alphabet's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

