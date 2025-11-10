Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Philip Morris Intl Stock In The Last 5 Years

Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.04%. Currently, Philip Morris Intl has a market capitalization of $236.78 billion.

Buying $100 In PM: If an investor had bought $100 of PM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $205.21 today based on a price of $152.11 for PM at the time of writing.

Philip Morris Intl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.