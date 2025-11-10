November 10, 2025 10:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Ulta Beauty Stock In The Last 15 Years

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.5%. Currently, Ulta Beauty has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion.

Buying $1000 In ULTA: If an investor had bought $1000 of ULTA stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $16,288.68 today based on a price of $517.79 for ULTA at the time of writing.

Ulta Beauty's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

