November 10, 2025

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Citigroup 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights
Citigroup (NYSE:C) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.81%. Currently, Citigroup has a market capitalization of $180.92 billion.

Buying $1000 In C: If an investor had bought $1000 of C stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,099.21 today based on a price of $101.11 for C at the time of writing.

Citigroup's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Citigroup Inc
