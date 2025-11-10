In-Depth Analysis: Amazon.com Versus Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in relation to its major competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 74% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services (17%), and advertising services (9%). International segments constitute 22% of Amazon's total revenue, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 34.52 7.07 3.82 6.02% $45.5 $91.5 13.4% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 19.22 2.79 2.84 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 14.64 3.80 3.50 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 51.47 17.19 4.08 7.06% $0.88 $3.21 39.48% Sea Ltd 77.29 9.17 4.82 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% Coupang Inc 137.52 11.13 1.61 2.02% $0.32 $2.72 17.81% JD.com Inc 8.87 1.41 0.27 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 18.58 8.03 3.71 13.35% $0.74 $2.0 9.47% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 9.98 1.66 0.65 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 16.74 4.93 1.46 3.86% $0.14 $0.58 1.41% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 35.79 4.24 3.13 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 19.48 4.13 2.45 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 11.56 1.23 0.25 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% Kohl's Corp 9.15 0.49 0.12 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 62.33 9.18 0.47 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 35.19 5.67 2.1 5.88% $6.63 $17.79 11.71%

By analyzing Amazon.com, we can infer the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 34.52 is 0.98x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.07 relative to the industry average by 1.25x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.82 , which is 1.82x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.02% that is 0.14% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.5 Billion , which is 6.86x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $91.5 Billion , which indicates 5.14x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.4% exceeds the industry average of 11.71%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Amazon.com stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Amazon.com has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

