Matador Resources EVP Trades $57K In Company Stock

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that Robert T Macalik, EVP at Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) made a noteworthy insider purchase on November 10,.

What Happened: Macalik's recent purchase of 1,500 shares of Matador Resources, disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, reflects confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $57,375.

Monitoring the market, Matador Resources's shares down by 0.71% at $39.07 during Monday's morning.

Get to Know Matador Resources Better

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business. The Company has two reportable business segments: exploration and production and midstream.

Matador Resources's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Matador Resources's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.39% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 35.08% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 1.42, Matador Resources showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.6.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 6.31 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Matador Resources's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.29 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 3.23, Matador Resources presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Matador Resources's Insider Trades.

