Noteworthy Insider Activity: Ford Tamer Invests $1.89M In Lattice Semiconductor Stock

On November 10, Ford Tamer, President & CEO at Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) executed a significant insider buy, as disclosed in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Tamer made a significant move by purchasing 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $1,892,114.

In the Monday's morning session, Lattice Semiconductor's shares are currently trading at $65.78, experiencing a up of 3.61%.

All You Need to Know About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp is a developer of semiconductor technology that it distributes through products, solutions, and licenses. The company reaches its customers through consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company has one operating segment namely the core Lattice business that includes silicon-based and silicon-enabling products, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. The products of the company are offered globally; and, the majority of sales are derived from customers in Asia. It also has its presence in Americas and Europe.

Lattice Semiconductor: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Lattice Semiconductor's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.92%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 67.89% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Lattice Semiconductor's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.02. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Lattice Semiconductor adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 317.48 , Lattice Semiconductor's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 17.73 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Lattice Semiconductor's EV/EBITDA ratio of 143.39 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Lattice Semiconductor's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.