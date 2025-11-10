November 10, 2025 9:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Piper Sandler 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.41%. Currently, Piper Sandler has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion.

Buying $100 In PIPR: If an investor had bought $100 of PIPR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $885.67 today based on a price of $339.21 for PIPR at the time of writing.

Piper Sandler's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

