$100 Invested In Teradyne 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.67%. Currently, Teradyne has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion.

Buying $100 In TER: If an investor had bought $100 of TER stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $899.26 today based on a price of $188.00 for TER at the time of writing.

Teradyne's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.