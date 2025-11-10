November 10, 2025 9:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Seagate Technology Hldgs Stock In The Last 15 Years

Seagate Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.17%. Currently, Seagate Technology Hldgs has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion.

Buying $100 In STX: If an investor had bought $100 of STX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,988.26 today based on a price of $291.95 for STX at the time of writing.

Seagate Technology Hldgs's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

