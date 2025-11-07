November 7, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Parsons Stock In The Last 5 Years

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.64%. Currently, Parsons has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion.

Buying $1000 In PSN: If an investor had bought $1000 of PSN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,727.94 today based on a price of $85.93 for PSN at the time of writing.

Parsons's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

