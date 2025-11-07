If You Invested $1000 In SLB Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

SLB (NYSE:SLB) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.89%. Currently, SLB has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion.

Buying $1000 In SLB: If an investor had bought $1000 of SLB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,008.77 today based on a price of $36.73 for SLB at the time of writing.

SLB's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.