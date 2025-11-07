November 7, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In Hyatt Hotels Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.58%. Currently, Hyatt Hotels has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion.

Buying $100 In H: If an investor had bought $100 of H stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $230.03 today based on a price of $155.34 for H at the time of writing.

Hyatt Hotels's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

