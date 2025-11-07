Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Take-Two Interactive 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.59%. Currently, Take-Two Interactive has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion.

Buying $1000 In TTWO: If an investor had bought $1000 of TTWO stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $12,485.62 today based on a price of $230.11 for TTWO at the time of writing.

Take-Two Interactive's Performance Over Last 20 Years

