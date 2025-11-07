Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning MKS Stock In The Last 15 Years

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.16%. Currently, MKS has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion.

Buying $1000 In MKSI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MKSI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,445.99 today based on a price of $155.25 for MKSI at the time of writing.

MKS's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

