Insider Unloading: William Carl Smith Sells $58K Worth Of Park Aerospace Shares

Disclosed on November 6, William Carl Smith, Director at Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Smith's decision to sell 3,000 shares of Park Aerospace was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $58,320.

As of Friday morning, Park Aerospace shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $19.06.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp designs is an aerospace company which develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace markets. Its composite materials include film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials. Its composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as drones), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. The Company's products are sold to customers in North America, Asia and Europe.

Understanding the Numbers: Park Aerospace's Finances

Revenue Growth: Park Aerospace's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 August, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.96%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 31.23% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Park Aerospace exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.12.

Debt Management: Park Aerospace's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 52.94 , Park Aerospace's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 6.04 , Park Aerospace's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Park Aerospace's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 26.97, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Park Aerospace's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.