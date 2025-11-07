170K Reasons To Be Bullish On Caterpillar Stock

On November 6, a substantial insider purchase was made by David MacLennan, Director at Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday unveiled that MacLennan made a notable purchase of 300 shares of Caterpillar, valuing at $170,658.

Caterpillar's shares are actively trading at $564.64, experiencing a down of 0.9% during Friday's morning session.

Delving into Caterpillar's Background

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are construction, resource, energy, and transportation. Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has a global reach that is approximately evenly balanced between the US and the rest of the world. Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of over 150 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

Understanding the Numbers: Caterpillar's Finances

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Caterpillar's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.45% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 31.86% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Caterpillar's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 4.91.

Debt Management: Caterpillar's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.01, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 29.26 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 4.19 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 20.81 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Caterpillar's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.