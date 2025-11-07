President and COO Of Pricesmart Makes $1.15M Sale

Revealing a significant insider sell on November 6, JOHN HILDEBRANDT, President and COO at Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that HILDEBRANDT sold 10,000 shares of Pricesmart. The total transaction amounted to $1,151,000.

Monitoring the market, Pricesmart's shares down by 0.0% at $117.32 during Friday's morning.

All You Need to Know About Pricesmart

Pricesmart Inc is principally engaged in operating U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs that offer consumer goods at low prices. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California, United States, and operates stores in the Caribbean, Costa Rica, Panama, and other regions. The company's revenue consists of net warehouse club sales from merchandise sales, membership income from annual membership fees, export sales, and other income. Its operations consist of four reportable segments; Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, and the United States. A majority of the company's revenue is derived from Central America.

Pricesmart: A Financial Overview

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Pricesmart's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.56% as of 31 August, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 17.42% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Pricesmart exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.02.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, Pricesmart adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 24.34 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.67 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.88, Pricesmart presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Pricesmart's Insider Trades.

