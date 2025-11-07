Smart Money Move: Shelley F Appel Grabs $108K Worth Of Matador Resources Stock

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that Shelley F Appel, Director at Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) made a noteworthy insider purchase on November 6,.

What Happened: In a recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, Appel increased their investment in Matador Resources by purchasing 2,880 shares through open-market transactions, signaling confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $108,747.

At Friday morning, Matador Resources shares are down by 0.08%, trading at $37.91.

All You Need to Know About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business. The Company has two reportable business segments: exploration and production and midstream.

Matador Resources: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Matador Resources's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.39%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 35.08% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Matador Resources's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.42.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6, Matador Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 6.08 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 1.24 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 3.16 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

