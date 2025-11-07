197K Reasons To Be Bullish On Norwegian Cruise Line Stock

On November 6, Mark Kempa, EVP & CFO at Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) executed a significant insider buy, as disclosed in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: In a significant move reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, Kempa purchased 10,635 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line, demonstrating confidence in the company's growth potential. The total value of the transaction stands at $197,050.

Norwegian Cruise Line's shares are actively trading at $18.48, experiencing a up of 1.32% during Friday's morning session.

Get to Know Norwegian Cruise Line Better

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest publicly traded cruise company by berths (around 71,000). It operates 34 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 13 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 38,400 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

Breaking Down Norwegian Cruise Line's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Norwegian Cruise Line's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.69% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 47.08% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Norwegian Cruise Line exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.93.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 6.62.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 13.12 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Norwegian Cruise Line's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.96 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.98, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Norwegian Cruise Line's Insider Trades.

