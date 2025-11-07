Insider Unloading: Janet Link Sells $812K Worth Of Stanley Black & Decker Shares

Making a noteworthy insider sell on November 7, Janet Link, SVP at Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Link sold 11,766 shares of Stanley Black & Decker. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The total transaction value is $812,763.

Stanley Black & Decker's shares are actively trading at $67.77, experiencing a up of 0.44% during Friday's morning session.

All You Need to Know About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Inc is a manufacturer of hand and power tools. The company operates in two reportable segments namely Tools and Outdoor and Industrial. It generates maximum revenue from the Tools and Outdoor segment. The Tools and Outdoor segment is comprised of the Power Tools Group (PTG), Hand Tools, Accessories and Storage (HTAS), and Outdoor Power Equipment (Outdoor) businesses. Geographically, the company generates revenue from the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Milestones: Stanley Black & Decker's Journey

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Stanley Black & Decker showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.13% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 31.39% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Stanley Black & Decker's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.34.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Stanley Black & Decker's P/E ratio of 23.27 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.68 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Stanley Black & Decker's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 12.51, Stanley Black & Decker could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

