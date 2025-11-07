Performance Comparison: Amazon.com And Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in comparison to its major competitors within the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 74% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services (17%), and advertising services (9%). International segments constitute 22% of Amazon's total revenue, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 34.33 7.03 3.80 6.02% $45.5 $91.5 13.4% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 19.38 2.81 2.87 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 14.75 3.82 3.52 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 51.95 17.35 4.12 7.06% $0.88 $3.21 39.48% Sea Ltd 79.15 9.39 4.94 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% Coupang Inc 138.10 11.17 1.61 2.02% $0.32 $2.72 17.81% JD.com Inc 8.92 1.42 0.27 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 17.93 7.74 3.58 13.35% $0.74 $2.0 9.47% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 9.79 1.63 0.64 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 16.59 4.89 1.45 3.86% $0.14 $0.58 1.41% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 35.59 4.22 3.11 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 19.49 4.13 2.45 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 11.57 1.23 0.25 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% Kohl's Corp 9.01 0.48 0.12 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 61 8.99 0.46 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 35.23 5.66 2.1 5.88% $6.63 $17.79 11.71%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends can be discerned:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 34.33 is 0.97x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.03 which exceeds the industry average by 1.24x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.8 , which is 1.81x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.02% , which is 0.14% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.5 Billion is 6.86x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $91.5 Billion , which indicates 5.14x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.4% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.71%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Amazon.com in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Amazon.com is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

