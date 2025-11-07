In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in relation to its major competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 36.16 54.06 9.73 39.36% $35.55 $48.34 7.94% Western Digital Corp 23.04 9.50 5.88 20.57% $1.48 $1.23 27.4% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 27.53 1.27 0.94 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Pure Storage Inc 227.05 23.20 9.46 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% Super Micro Computer Inc 31.76 3.67 1.22 2.62% $0.26 $0.54 -12.84% NetApp Inc 20.13 23.28 3.57 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Logitech International SA 27.15 8.42 3.83 7.99% $0.22 $0.51 6.27% Diebold Nixdorf Inc 48.59 2.13 0.67 3.73% $0.11 $0.25 1.95% Turtle Beach Corp 15.26 2.53 0.88 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 52.56 9.25 3.31 7.55% $0.46 $0.86 3.68%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Apple, we can identify the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 36.16 , which is 0.69x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 54.06 , which is 5.84x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.73 , which is 2.94x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 39.36% is 31.81% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $35.55 Billion , which is 77.28x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $48.34 Billion , which indicates 56.21x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 7.94%, outperforming the industry average of 3.68%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Apple with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

When evaluating the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple is in the middle position among its top 4 peers.

The company maintains a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, suggesting a relatively balanced financial structure.

Key Takeaways

For Apple, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest the market values the company's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

