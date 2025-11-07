$1000 Invested In Wintrust Financial 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.1%. Currently, Wintrust Financial has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion.

Buying $1000 In WTFC: If an investor had bought $1000 of WTFC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,427.92 today based on a price of $128.68 for WTFC at the time of writing.

Wintrust Financial's Performance Over Last 5 Years

