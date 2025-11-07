November 7, 2025 9:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Marriott International Stock In The Last 20 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.56%. Currently, Marriott International has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion.

Buying $100 In MAR: If an investor had bought $100 of MAR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $882.02 today based on a price of $282.19 for MAR at the time of writing.

Marriott International's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MAR Logo
MARMarriott International Inc
$282.190.37%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Beat the Market With Our Free Pre-Market Newsletter
Enter your email to get Benzinga's ultimate morning update: The PreMarket Activity Newsletter
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved