Here's How Much $100 Invested In Watts Water Technologies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.61%. Currently, Watts Water Technologies has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion.

Buying $100 In WTS: If an investor had bought $100 of WTS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $234.04 today based on a price of $263.55 for WTS at the time of writing.

Watts Water Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

