Here's How Much $1000 Invested In GE Aerospace 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 33.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 46.84%. Currently, GE Aerospace has a market capitalization of $322.03 billion.

Buying $1000 In GE: If an investor had bought $1000 of GE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $7,031.47 today based on a price of $305.30 for GE at the time of writing.

GE Aerospace's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

