If You Invested $1000 In Synopsys Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.31%. Currently, Synopsys has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion.

Buying $1000 In SNPS: If an investor had bought $1000 of SNPS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $20,860.45 today based on a price of $397.23 for SNPS at the time of writing.

Synopsys's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.