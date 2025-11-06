November 6, 2025 5:03 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Progressive Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.74%. Currently, Progressive has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion.

Buying $1000 In PGR: If an investor had bought $1000 of PGR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,318.95 today based on a price of $209.61 for PGR at the time of writing.

Progressive's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

