If You Invested $1000 In FirstCash Hldgs Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

FirstCash Hldgs (NASDAQ:FCFS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.7%. Currently, FirstCash Hldgs has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion.

Buying $1000 In FCFS: If an investor had bought $1000 of FCFS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,245.33 today based on a price of $162.50 for FCFS at the time of writing.

FirstCash Hldgs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.