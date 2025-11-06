Here's How Much $100 Invested In Lincoln Electric Holdings 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.14%. Currently, Lincoln Electric Holdings has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion.

Buying $100 In LECO: If an investor had bought $100 of LECO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $380.94 today based on a price of $229.25 for LECO at the time of writing.

Lincoln Electric Holdings's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

