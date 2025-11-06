Nathalie Balla Boosts Confidence With $145K Purchase Of Criteo Stock

On November 5, a substantial insider purchase was made by Nathalie Balla, Director at Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Balla's recent purchase of 6,450 shares of Criteo, disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, reflects confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $145,834.

During Thursday's morning session, Criteo shares down by 0.81%, currently priced at $22.1.

Delving into Criteo's Background

Criteo SA is an ad-tech company in the digital advertising market. Its technology, allows retailer advertisers to launch multichannel and cross-device marketing campaigns in real time. With real-time return on investment analysis of the ads, the firm's clients can adjust their marketing strategies dynamically. It has two reportable segments: Retail Media and Performance Media. The firm also provides technology allowing retailers to effectively manage their ad inventories and improve yield optimization.

Criteo's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Criteo displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.35%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 54.61% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Criteo's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.72.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.1.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 7.52 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Criteo's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.64 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Criteo's EV/EBITDA ratio at 2.88 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

