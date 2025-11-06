Insider Transaction: Thomas R. Palmer Sells $406K Worth Of Newmont Shares

Thomas R. Palmer, CEO at Newmont (NYSE:NEM), reported an insider sell on November 5, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Palmer opted to sell 5,000 shares of Newmont, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The transaction's total worth stands at $406,700.

Newmont's shares are actively trading at $82.2, experiencing a up of 0.7% during Thursday's morning session.

Unveiling the Story Behind Newmont

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner. It bought Goldcorp in 2019, combined its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Barrick later that year, and also purchased competitor Newcrest in November 2023. Its portfolio includes 11 mines and interests in two joint ventures in the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. The company is expected to sell roughly 5.6 million ounces of gold in 2025 from its core mines after selling six higher-cost, smaller mines following the Newcrest acquisition. Newmont also produces material amounts of copper, silver, zinc, and lead as byproducts. It had about two decades of gold reserves, along with significant byproduct reserves at the end of December 2024.

Newmont's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Newmont displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.96%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 53.04% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Newmont's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.67.

Debt Management: Newmont's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.17, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 12.7 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 4.25 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Newmont's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 6.84, Newmont presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

