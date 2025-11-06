Sell Alert: Aman Narang Cashes Out $61K In Toast Stock

On November 5, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Aman Narang, CEO at Toast (NYSE:TOST) made an insider sell.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday outlined that Narang executed a sale of 1,732 shares of Toast with a total value of $61,553.

During Thursday's morning session, Toast shares up by 0.1%, currently priced at $39.06.

Unveiling the Story Behind Toast

Toast is an end-to-end technology platform designed to address the complex needs of the restaurant industry. The company generates point-in-time revenue through sales of its restaurant-grade hardware and recurring revenue in the form of take rates on restaurant transaction volume as well as subscriptions to its software solutions. As of fiscal 2024, the company provided services to 134,000 restaurant locations primarily in the US. Toast's typical customer is a mid-market restaurant generating slightly more than $1 million in revenue annually.

Toast's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Toast showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.35% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 26.45% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Toast exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.18.

Debt Management: Toast's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Toast's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 88.68 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 4.19 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 68.97, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

