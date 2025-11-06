Insider Selling: Elena Gomez Unloads $71K Of Toast Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on November 5, Elena Gomez, President at Toast (NYSE:TOST), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Gomez sold 2,021 shares of Toast. The total transaction value is $71,824.

At Thursday morning, Toast shares are up by 0.1%, trading at $39.06.

Discovering Toast: A Closer Look

Toast is an end-to-end technology platform designed to address the complex needs of the restaurant industry. The company generates point-in-time revenue through sales of its restaurant-grade hardware and recurring revenue in the form of take rates on restaurant transaction volume as well as subscriptions to its software solutions. As of fiscal 2024, the company provided services to 134,000 restaurant locations primarily in the US. Toast's typical customer is a mid-market restaurant generating slightly more than $1 million in revenue annually.

Toast's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Toast showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.35% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 26.45% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Toast's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.18.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Toast adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 88.68 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 4.19 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Toast's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 68.97, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Toast's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.