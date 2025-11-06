James Leddy Executes Sell Order: Offloads $1.37M In The Chefs' Warehouse Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on November 5, James Leddy, Chief Financial Officer at The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Leddy's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unveiled the sale of 22,000 shares of The Chefs' Warehouse. The total transaction value is $1,366,420.

In the Thursday's morning session, The Chefs' Warehouse's shares are currently trading at $62.67, experiencing a down of 1.35%.

Get to Know The Chefs' Warehouse Better

The Chefs' Warehouse Inc is a specialty food distributor in metropolitan areas across the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio is comprised of imported and local specialty food products such as cheese, cooking oils, chocolates, dried food, baking products, meats, and other food products. It operates via one reporting segment called Food Product Distribution. Operations are concentrated on the east, midwest, and west coasts of the U.S. The company provides service to restaurants, clubs, hotels, caterers, schools, bakeries, casinos, and specialty food stores.

Financial Milestones: The Chefs' Warehouse's Journey

Revenue Growth: The Chefs' Warehouse displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 24.2% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The Chefs' Warehouse's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.5. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: The Chefs' Warehouse's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.65, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 36.72 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.72 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for The Chefs' Warehouse's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The Chefs' Warehouse's EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.58 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

