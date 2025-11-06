Joseph Wm Foran Takes a Bullish Stance: Acquires $153K In Matador Resources Stock

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that Joseph Wm Foran, Chairman and CEO at Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) made a noteworthy insider purchase on November 6,.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Foran purchased 4,000 shares of Matador Resources. The total transaction amounted to $153,760.

Matador Resources shares are trading up 3.58% at $38.52 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

Get to Know Matador Resources Better

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business. The Company has two reportable business segments: exploration and production and midstream.

Matador Resources: Delving into Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Matador Resources's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.39% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 35.08% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Matador Resources's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.42.

Debt Management: Matador Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.6, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Matador Resources's P/E ratio of 5.96 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 1.22 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Matador Resources's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.12 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Matador Resources's Insider Trades.

