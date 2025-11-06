Insider Decision: Kenneth Stillwell Exercises Options At Pegasystems For $1.11M

Kenneth Stillwell, COO at Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA), reported a large exercise of company stock options on November 5, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Stillwell, COO at Pegasystems, executed a strategic derivative sale. This involved exercising stock options for 25,920 shares of PEGA, resulting in a transaction value of $1,106,006.

Currently, Pegasystems shares are trading up 0.05%, priced at $59.62 during Thursday's morning. This values Stillwell's 25,920 shares at $1,106,006.

Delving into Pegasystems's Background

Founded in 1983, Pegasystems provides a suite of solutions for customer engagement and business process management. The company's key offering is the Pega Infinity platform, which combines business process management with customer relationship management applications. The company focuses on enterprise-size customers in the financial, insurance, and healthcare industries.

Understanding the Numbers: Pegasystems's Finances

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Pegasystems's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.32% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 72.23% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Pegasystems's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.25. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, Pegasystems adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 38.82 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Pegasystems's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 6.55 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Pegasystems's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 27.36, Pegasystems's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Pegasystems's Insider Trades.

