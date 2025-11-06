In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.
Apple Background
Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.
|Company
|P/E
|P/B
|P/S
|ROE
|EBITDA (in billions)
|Gross Profit (in billions)
|Revenue Growth
|Apple Inc
|36.21
|54.14
|9.74
|39.36%
|$35.55
|$48.34
|7.94%
|Western Digital Corp
|22.55
|9.30
|5.75
|20.57%
|$1.48
|$1.23
|27.4%
|Pure Storage Inc
|236.61
|24.17
|9.86
|3.68%
|$0.09
|$0.6
|12.73%
|Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
|27.89
|1.28
|0.96
|1.14%
|$1.11
|$2.67
|18.5%
|Super Micro Computer Inc
|33.09
|3.83
|1.27
|2.62%
|$0.26
|$0.54
|-12.84%
|NetApp Inc
|20.47
|23.68
|3.63
|23.13%
|$0.38
|$1.1
|1.17%
|Logitech International SA
|27.02
|8.38
|3.81
|7.99%
|$0.22
|$0.51
|6.27%
|Diebold Nixdorf Inc
|46.84
|2.09
|0.64
|1.17%
|$0.07
|$0.23
|-2.61%
|Turtle Beach Corp
|16.17
|2.69
|0.93
|-2.47%
|$0.0
|$0.02
|-25.76%
|Average
|53.83
|9.43
|3.36
|7.23%
|$0.45
|$0.86
|3.11%
Upon a comprehensive analysis of Apple, the following trends can be discerned:
-
The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 36.21 is lower than the industry average by 0.67x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.
-
It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 54.14 which exceeds the industry average by 5.74x.
-
The Price to Sales ratio of 9.74, which is 2.9x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.
-
With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 39.36% that is 32.13% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.
-
Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $35.55 Billion, which is 79.0x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.
-
Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $48.34 Billion, which indicates 56.21x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.
-
With a revenue growth of 7.94%, which surpasses the industry average of 3.11%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.
Debt To Equity Ratio
The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.
Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.
In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:
-
Apple is positioned in the middle in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.
-
This suggests a balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also relying on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Key Takeaways
For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple demonstrates strong performance compared to its industry peers, reflecting robust financial health and growth potential.
