In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 36.21 54.14 9.74 39.36% $35.55 $48.34 7.94% Western Digital Corp 22.55 9.30 5.75 20.57% $1.48 $1.23 27.4% Pure Storage Inc 236.61 24.17 9.86 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 27.89 1.28 0.96 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Super Micro Computer Inc 33.09 3.83 1.27 2.62% $0.26 $0.54 -12.84% NetApp Inc 20.47 23.68 3.63 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Logitech International SA 27.02 8.38 3.81 7.99% $0.22 $0.51 6.27% Diebold Nixdorf Inc 46.84 2.09 0.64 1.17% $0.07 $0.23 -2.61% Turtle Beach Corp 16.17 2.69 0.93 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 53.83 9.43 3.36 7.23% $0.45 $0.86 3.11%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Apple, the following trends can be discerned:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 36.21 is lower than the industry average by 0.67x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 54.14 which exceeds the industry average by 5.74x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 9.74 , which is 2.9x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 39.36% that is 32.13% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $35.55 Billion , which is 79.0x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $48.34 Billion , which indicates 56.21x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 7.94%, which surpasses the industry average of 3.11%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Apple is positioned in the middle in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This suggests a balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also relying on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple demonstrates strong performance compared to its industry peers, reflecting robust financial health and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.