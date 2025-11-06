November 6, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In SiTime 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 19.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 33.03%. Currently, SiTime has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion.

Buying $1000 In SITM: If an investor had bought $1000 of SITM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,955.94 today based on a price of $376.17 for SITM at the time of writing.

SiTime's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

