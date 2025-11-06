Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Western Alliance Stock In The Last 15 Years

Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.69%. Currently, Western Alliance has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion.

Buying $100 In WAL: If an investor had bought $100 of WAL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,268.50 today based on a price of $78.52 for WAL at the time of writing.

Western Alliance's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

