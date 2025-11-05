If You Invested $1000 In Kratos Defense & Security Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.67%. Currently, Kratos Defense & Security has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion.

Buying $1000 In KTOS: If an investor had bought $1000 of KTOS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,737.16 today based on a price of $77.41 for KTOS at the time of writing.

Kratos Defense & Security's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.