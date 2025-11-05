November 5, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In Veeva Systems Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 14.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.14%. Currently, Veeva Systems has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion.

Buying $100 In VEEV: If an investor had bought $100 of VEEV stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,091.53 today based on a price of $295.26 for VEEV at the time of writing.

Veeva Systems's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

VEEV Logo
VEEVVeeva Systems Inc
$295.260.60%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved