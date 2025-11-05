November 5, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Energy Transfer Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.46%. Currently, Energy Transfer has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion.

Buying $1000 In ET: If an investor had bought $1000 of ET stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,019.64 today based on a price of $16.62 for ET at the time of writing.

Energy Transfer's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

