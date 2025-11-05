November 5, 2025 4:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In CRH Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

CRH (NYSE:CRH) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.98%. Currently, CRH has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion.

Buying $100 In CRH: If an investor had bought $100 of CRH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $295.68 today based on a price of $117.00 for CRH at the time of writing.

CRH's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

